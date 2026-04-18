Nathan Eovaldi News: Goes five innings in loss

Eovaldi (2-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Eovaldi allowed runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings, including a solo homer by Luke Raley to open the sixth. While it was a step back from his stellar performance Monday, the 36-year-old has yielded just four earned runs across his last three starts after surrendering 11 earned runs in his first two outings this season. He'll carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings into a home matchup against the Athletics next weekend.