Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Goes seven frames in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Eovaldi (5-5) allowed three runs on five hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over seven innings to take the loss versus the Angels on Saturday.

Eovaldi has eaten innings lately -- he's covered at least seven frames in his last four starts, allowing just four runs across 29 innings in that span. The veteran right-hander got off to a bumpy start in 2026, but he's mostly turned things around, though he saw his three-start winning streak snapped Saturday. He's at a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61:14 K:BB through 61.2 innings across 10 starts this season. Eovaldi is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Astros.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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