Nathan Eovaldi News: Named Opening Day starter

The Rangers announced Sunday that Eovaldi will start Opening Day against the Phillies on March 26.

The veteran right-hander is getting his third straight Opening Day nod for the Rangers, though he may more realistically be considered the club's No. 2 pitcher behind Jacob deGrom. Eovaldi was limited to 22 starts last season due to shoulder issues, but he was dominant when available with a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 129:21 K:BB across 130 innings.