Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

The Rangers announced Sunday that Eovaldi will start Opening Day against the Phillies on March 26.

The veteran right-hander is getting his third straight Opening Day nod for the Rangers, though he may more realistically be considered the club's No. 2 pitcher behind Jacob deGrom. Eovaldi was limited to 22 starts last season due to shoulder issues, but he was dominant when available with a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 129:21 K:BB across 130 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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