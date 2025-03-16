Nathan Eovaldi News: Receiving nod Opening Day

The Rangers named Eovaldi as their starter against the Red Sox for Opening Day on March 27.

It'll be the fifth Opening Day start of Eovaldi's career and his second straight for Texas. The veteran right-hander is still getting on track in spring training with seven runs allowed over nine frames, but he's coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him finish with a 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 166:42 K:BB across 170.2 innings.