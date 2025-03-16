Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Receiving Opening Day nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 6:56am

The Rangers named Eovaldi as their starter against the Red Sox for Opening Day on March 27.

It'll be the fifth Opening Day start of Eovaldi's career and his second straight for Texas. The veteran right-hander is still getting on track in spring training with seven runs allowed over nine frames, but he's coming off a 2024 campaign that saw him finish with a 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 166:42 K:BB across 170.2 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now