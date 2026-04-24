Nathan Eovaldi News: Serves up four homers
Eovaldi (2-4) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander served up a home run to Nick Kurtz on the first pitch of the game, with Carlos Cortes and Tyler Soderstrom delivering back-to-back long balls later in the frame. Eovaldi followed up with three scoreless innings before Cortes launched a three-run homer in the fifth. Eovaldi has now surrendered nine home runs through six starts this season, nearly matching his total (10) from 22 starts in 2025. Things won't get any easier for the 36-year-old, as a matchup with the Yankees likely awaits next week.
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