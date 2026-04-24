Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Serves up four homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Eovaldi (2-4) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander served up a home run to Nick Kurtz on the first pitch of the game, with Carlos Cortes and Tyler Soderstrom delivering back-to-back long balls later in the frame. Eovaldi followed up with three scoreless innings before Cortes launched a three-run homer in the fifth. Eovaldi has now surrendered nine home runs through six starts this season, nearly matching his total (10) from 22 starts in 2025. Things won't get any easier for the 36-year-old, as a matchup with the Yankees likely awaits next week.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Eovaldi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Eovaldi See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Unlucky Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago