Nathan Eovaldi News: Shuts down Yankees

Eovaldi (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Yankees, allowing four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

After giving up six runs on four homers against the A's his last time out, Eovaldi responded with a stellar effort against the Yankees on Wednesday, matching his season highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. It's been an inconsistent start to the year overall for Eovaldi, whose ERA sits at 4.76 with a 1.34 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB across seven starts (39.2 innings). The right-hander currently lines up for a rematch with the Yankees on the road his next time out.