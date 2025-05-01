Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Splendid again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Eovaldi pitched six innings against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out eight batters in a no-decision.

Eovaldi racked up an impressive 16 swinging strikes and allowed just one extra-base hit, but he got little support from Texas' offense. Nonetheless, this was another standout performance by the right-hander -- he's now picked up a quality start in five of his seven outings so far this season, including in each of his past three appearances. Eovaldi ranks 10th among qualified MLB starters with a 2.11 ERA on the campaign and leads the league with a 0.77 WHIP while posting a sterling 46:3 K:BB over 42.2 innings. He's projected for a road tilt in Boston his next time out.

