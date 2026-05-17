Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Tosses seven scoreless Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 11:06pm

Eovaldi (5-4) earned the win Sunday against the Astros, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Eovaldi was dominant once again, throwing 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes while generating an impressive 19 whiffs against Houston's lineup. The veteran right-hander has now allowed one earned run or fewer in each of his last three outings while going at least seven innings in all three. Amid an inconsistent Rangers rotation, Eovaldi continues to provide one of the club's few stable options, carrying a 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 across nine starts this season. He will look to continue dominating in his next scheduled start against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
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