Nathan Eovaldi News: Twirls eight sterling innings
Eovaldi (4-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out eight.
Facing the first-place Yankees in a second straight start, Eovaldi delivered perhaps his finest showing of the season thus far. The 36-year-old right-hander registered 19 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high eight, spun a season-most eight frames and even matched a season low in hits allowed in Wednesday's gem. Eovaldi will try to further improve on his 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB over 47.2 innings in his next outing, which is slated to come versus Arizona.
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