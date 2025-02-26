Nathan Eovaldi News: Up to three innings

Eovaldi allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over three innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Guardians.

Eovaldi threw an efficient 31 pitches and came away pleased with the effort after an uneven first Cactus League start. "I felt much better this time around than the last outing," Eovaldi told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "I felt like my command was a lot better and I liked the shapes of my pitches." Eovaldi felt like he rushed pitches during his first outing.