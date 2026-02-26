Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi News: Works into third inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Eovaldi allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Guardians.

Eovaldi upped his pitch count to 43 (29 strikes) and had three up-and-downs in his second Cactus League start. The right-hander was much better Wednesday than in his spring debut last week when he allowed a pair of home runs and three runs overall in two innings.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
