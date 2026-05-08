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Nathan Lukes Injury: Begins running progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Lukes (hamstring) has begun a running progression, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's a big step as he works his way back from a left hamstring strain. Lukes has missed the last two weeks of action and might require a short rehab assignment before returning.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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