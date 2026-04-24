Nathan Lukes Injury: Exits with injury
Lukes was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians with an apparent injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Lukes hit a double to lead off the first inning but was replaced on the bases immediately afterward. It's unclear what he is dealing with, but if he ends up needing to miss additional time, Myles Straw would be in line to make extra starts in the outfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 213 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More