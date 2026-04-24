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Nathan Lukes Injury: Heading in for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Lukes will receive an MRI on his left hamstring after leaving Friday's game against Cleveland, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Lukes felt discomfort in his hamstring after hitting a leadoff double in the first inning of Friday's contest, causing him to come out of the game early. Manager John Schneider said after the game that Lukes compared his soreness to that of a cramp, but the Jays will still have him undergo imaging to make sure he isn't dealing with any structural damage. More will be known regarding his injury when the results come back Saturday, and Myles Straw could pick up starts in the outfield if Lukes sits out a game or two.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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