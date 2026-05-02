Nathan Lukes Injury: Hitting in cages
Lukes (hamstring) resumed hitting in the batting cages Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The team estimates that Lukes is still about a week away from starting up a running progression, but a return to hitting marks a significant milestone in his recovery from a left hamstring strain. It remains unknown when he'll be cleared to return from the injured list, though a timeline could emerge once he begins running.
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