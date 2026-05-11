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Nathan Lukes Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Lukes (hamstring) is scheduled to resume running the bases before the end of this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lukes has been ramping up his running progression and could be cleared for a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin later this week. He's been sidelined since late April with a left hamstring strain.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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