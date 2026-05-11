Nathan Lukes Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Lukes (hamstring) is scheduled to resume running the bases before the end of this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Lukes has been ramping up his running progression and could be cleared for a rehab assignment at Single-A Dunedin later this week. He's been sidelined since late April with a left hamstring strain.
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