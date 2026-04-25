Nathan Lukes Injury: Placed on injured list
The Blue Jays placed Lukes on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.
Lukes made an early exit from Friday's contest after tweaking his hamstring while hitting a double in the first inning, and he'll now spend time on the IL after imaging revealed a strain. Myles Straw will start in right field for the Blue Jays on Saturday and figures to do so until Lukes or Addison Barger (ankle) return from the IL. Yohendrick Pinango will come up from Triple-A to provide depth in the outfield.
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