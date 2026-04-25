Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Lukes on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

Lukes made an early exit from Friday's contest after tweaking his hamstring while hitting a double in the first inning, and he'll now spend time on the IL after imaging revealed a strain. Myles Straw will start in right field for the Blue Jays on Saturday and figures to do so until Lukes or Addison Barger (ankle) return from the IL. Yohendrick Pinango will come up from Triple-A to provide depth in the outfield.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago