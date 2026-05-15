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Nathan Lukes Injury: Will begin rehab assignment Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Lukes (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Monday, Ben Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.careports.

Lukes has been sidelined since April 24 with a left hamstring strain, but he's been running the bases and will do so again this weekend before heading out on his rehab stint. Yohendrick Pinango has been seeing extensive playing time in the Toronto outfield with both Lukes and Addison Barger (elbow) missing action.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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