Nathan Lukes News: Activated from injured list
The Blue Jays activated Lukes (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Lukes has been shelved for more than a month with a left hamstring strain but has been cleared to return to the active roster after going 3-for-9 with one home run in four rehab contests. The 31-year-old will likely operate as an active fourth outfielder for Toronto.
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