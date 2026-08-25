Nathan Lukes News: Blunders late two-run single
Lukes went 2-for-4 with a two-run single during the Blue Jays' 5-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.
Down four runs, the Blue Jays attempted a late rally in the ninth inning. With two men on base with two outs, Lukes found the cap in left-center field to bring home both Daz Cameron and Brett Bateman, but the inning ended after Lukes was tagged at second base while attempting to stretch a single into a double. Lukes has driven in at least one run in four of his last five games, going 5-for-18 (.278) with two home runs and six RBI in that span.
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