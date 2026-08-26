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Nathan Lukes News: Clubs game-deciding homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:16pm

Lukes went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win against Kansas City.

Lukes was almost on his front knee as he golfed a fourth-inning pitch over the right-field wall to bring home the only runs of the game. The 32-year-old has hit three long balls in his last five games as he tries to ramp up his production in August. So far this month he is slashing .218/.244/.372 with four homers, 13 RBI and seven runs in 23 games.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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