Nathan Lukes News: Clubs game-deciding homer
Lukes went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win against Kansas City.
Lukes was almost on his front knee as he golfed a fourth-inning pitch over the right-field wall to bring home the only runs of the game. The 32-year-old has hit three long balls in his last five games as he tries to ramp up his production in August. So far this month he is slashing .218/.244/.372 with four homers, 13 RBI and seven runs in 23 games.
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