Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Costly blunder on late two-run single

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 9:18pm

Lukes went 2-for-4 with a two-run single during the Blue Jays' 5-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Down four runs, the Blue Jays attempted a late rally in the ninth inning. With two men on base with two outs, Lukes found the gap in left-center field to bring home both Daz Cameron and Brett Bateman, but the inning ended when Lukes was tagged at second base while attempting to stretch a single into a double. Lukes has driven in at least one run in four of his last five games, going 5-for-18 (.278) with two home runs and six RBI in that span.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Streaming Playing Time
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Streaming Playing Time
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago