Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Go-ahead homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Lukes went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win against Kansas City.

Lukes was almost on his front knee as he golfed a fourth inning pitch into right field to bring home the only runs of the entire game. The 32-year-old has hit three long balls in his last five games as he tries to ramp up his production in August. So far, he is slashing .218/.244/.372 in 23 games in the month.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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