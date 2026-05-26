Nathan Lukes News: Heading to bench Tuesday
Lukes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.
After he was reinstated from the injured list prior to Monday's series opener, Lukes drew the start in center field and went 3-for-4 in Toronto's 8-2 win. Lukes also reached base a fourth time when he was struck on the helmet by a pitch, but manager John Schneider noted that the 31-year-old's absence from the lineup Wednesday isn't related, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Instead, the Blue Jays are simply electing to build in some rest for Lukes, who had been shelved for a month due to a left hamstring strain. Toronto will go with Yohendrick Pinango, Daulton Varsho and Jesus Sanchez as its starters in the outfield from left to right in Tuesday's contest.
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