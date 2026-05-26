Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Heading to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Lukes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

After he was reinstated from the injured list prior to Monday's series opener, Lukes drew the start in center field and went 3-for-4 in Toronto's 8-2 win. Lukes also reached base a fourth time when he was struck on the helmet by a pitch, but manager John Schneider noted that the 31-year-old's absence from the lineup Wednesday isn't related, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Instead, the Blue Jays are simply electing to build in some rest for Lukes, who had been shelved for a month due to a left hamstring strain. Toronto will go with Yohendrick Pinango, Daulton Varsho and Jesus Sanchez as its starters in the outfield from left to right in Tuesday's contest.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
35 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
38 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
44 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
45 days ago