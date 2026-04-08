Nathan Lukes News: Helping to fill in for Barger
Lukes will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Lukes will be making his second straight start in right and could end up seeing most of his playing time at that position for the foreseeable future following Addison Barger's (ankle) recent placement on the injured list. The Blue Jays are likely to use Lukes in a platoon, with Myles Straw or Davis Schneider potentially spelling him when the team faces left-handed pitching.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends8 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More