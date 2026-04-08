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Nathan Lukes News: Helping to fill in for Barger

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Lukes will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Lukes will be making his second straight start in right and could end up seeing most of his playing time at that position for the foreseeable future following Addison Barger's (ankle) recent placement on the injured list. The Blue Jays are likely to use Lukes in a platoon, with Myles Straw or Davis Schneider potentially spelling him when the team faces left-handed pitching.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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