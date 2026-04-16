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Nathan Lukes News: Hitting bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Lukes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Lukes will hit the bench after starting in right field in each of the Blue Jays' last four games while going 0-for-12, dropping his season average to .065 over 31 at-bats. Though he has a pathway to regular playing time in the outfield against right-handed pitching while Addison Barger (ankle) and George Springer (toe) are on the shelf, Lukes' rough start to the campaign could be beginning to cost him opportunities.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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