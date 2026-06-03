Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Homers batting leadoff

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Lukes went 2-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Atlanta.

Lukes cranked a home run to right off of Grant Holmes in the third inning to give Toronto their last lead of the game. The outfielder has been hot since coming back from an injured hamstring in late May, continuing a 10-game hitting streak where he has gone 14-31 with three RBI, four doubles, and six runs scored. The 31-year-old has occupied the corner outfield spots since returning, while starting nearly everyday.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 28
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Chris Toman
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
38 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
43 days ago