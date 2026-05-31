Nathan Lukes News: Occupying leadoff spot Sunday
Lukes will start in left field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Since being reinstated from the injured list Monday, Lukes has gone 7-for-16 with two doubles, two walks, two runs and one RBI. He'll draw his fifth start in seven games, but Lukes may need to continue his hot-hitting ways to ensure he maintains a regular role once Addison Barger (elbow) is ready to come back from the IL. For now, Lukes and Jesus Sanchez look like the Blue Jays' preferred starters in the corner outfield, but Barger's eventual return will create a logjam.
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