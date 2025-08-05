Getting the start in right field and batting leadoff, Lukes set the table for a 15-1 rout by the Blue Jays. It was his first multi-hit performance since July 25, snapping a 4-for-31 skid, but even during that downturn three of his four hits left the yard. The 31-year-old has more than held his own this year while seeing regular action in the majors for the first time, slashing .258\/.348\/.410 over 285 plate appearances with nine homers, 39 runs and 44 RBI, but with Daulton Varsho back patrolling center field, playing time will be a little harder to come by for Lukes once George Springer (concussion) is cleared to return as well.