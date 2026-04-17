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Nathan Lukes News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Lukes isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Lukes will sit down for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-23 at the plate since the beginning of the month. Davis Schneider, Dautlon Varsho and Jesus Sanchez will start across the outfield while Lukes rests.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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