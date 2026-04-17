Nathan Lukes News: On bench Friday
Lukes isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Lukes will sit down for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-23 at the plate since the beginning of the month. Davis Schneider, Dautlon Varsho and Jesus Sanchez will start across the outfield while Lukes rests.
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