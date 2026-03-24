Nathan Lukes News: On Opening Day roster
Lukes has a spot on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Rosie DiManno of The Toronto Star reports.
The acquisition of Jesus Sanchez in February put Lukes' job security in question, but the 31-year-old will break camp as part of a crowded outfield that also includes Daulton Varsho, George Springer, Addison Barger and Myles Straw, with Davis Schneider still fighting for the final bench spot as well. Lukes did his part to prove his worth this spring, slashing .333/.468/.417 in 18 Grapefruit League games with a 9:10 BB:K, but his .255/.323/.407 line over 135 regular-season games in 2025 offers a better view of his limited upside at the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East35 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target53 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers132 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25150 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Selections for Saturday, October 25150 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More