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Nathan Lukes News: Plates three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lukes went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays batted around in the first inning, with Lukes opening the onslaught with a single before adding a three-run double in his second at-bat of the inning. This was his second three-hit game in a row after taking a seat Friday in the series opener. He's had largely inconsistent results this season with a .214 average, .506 OPS and no home runs over 45 plate appearances. Lukes has added five RBI, four runs scored, no stolen bases and a 1:6 BB:K. Despite the flaws in his performance, he's been part of the mix to fill the leadoff role against right-handed pitchers while George Springer (toe) is on the injured list.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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