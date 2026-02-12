Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Set to platoon in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Lukes will likely be on the strong side of a platoon with Davis Schneider in left field to begin the season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Santander (shoulder) potentially set to miss the entire season, the Blue Jays will turn to their collection of role players to fill the gap in the lineup. Lukes has more than held his own against right-handed pitching in the majors, slashing .266/.330/.421 with all 13 of his career homers over 488 plate appearances since 2023.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
