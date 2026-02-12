Nathan Lukes News: Set to platoon in left field
Lukes will likely be on the strong side of a platoon with Davis Schneider in left field to begin the season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
With Anthony Santander (shoulder) potentially set to miss the entire season, the Blue Jays will turn to their collection of role players to fill the gap in the lineup. Lukes has more than held his own against right-handed pitching in the majors, slashing .266/.330/.421 with all 13 of his career homers over 488 plate appearances since 2023.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Hitters to Target13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Improvers92 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 25110 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Selections for Saturday, October 25110 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 17112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More