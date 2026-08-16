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Nathan Lukes News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 6:50pm

Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Lukes will sit out Sunday's series finale as left-hander Ryan Weathers takes the mound for New York. Brett Bateman will slide over to right field while Myles Straw mans center field for Toronto.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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