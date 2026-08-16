Nathan Lukes News: Sitting against lefty
Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Lukes will sit out Sunday's series finale as left-hander Ryan Weathers takes the mound for New York. Brett Bateman will slide over to right field while Myles Straw mans center field for Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More