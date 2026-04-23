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Nathan Lukes News: Stays hot Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Lukes went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The 31-year-old outfielder has seen his bat come to life since getting on a treatment program for a case of vertigo that had been plaguing him since spring training. Over the last six games, Lukes is batting .500 (10-for-20) with three doubles, three runs and six RBI, and he's taken over the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching. He might lose that role once George Springer (toe) is off the IL, but Lukes should remain near the top of the order against RHP as long as he stays locked in at the plate.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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