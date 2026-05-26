Nathan Lukes headshot

Nathan Lukes News: Three hits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Lukes went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Seeing his first big-league action since late April, Lukes got the start in center field and hit second while Daulton Varsho got a breather. Lukes had been heating up prior to straining his hamstring, and over his last eight games for the Jays he's batting .560 (14-for-25) with four doubles. The 31-year-old should have a regular spot in an outfield corner as Toronto mixes and matches with Jesus Sanchez and Yohendrick Pinango, with Myles Straw also available as a short-side platoon option.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Lukes See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
35 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
38 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
44 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
45 days ago