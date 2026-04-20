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Nathan Lukes News: Visits with vertigo specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 6:52am

Lukes met with a Phoenix-area specialist Friday to establish a treatment plan for the vertigo symptoms that he's been experiencing for the past month, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though the Toronto medical staff cleared Lukes to continue playing while he contends with bouts of intermittent dizziness and nausea, his performance over the first three weeks of the season has clearly been affected. He went just 2-for-31 over his first 13 games and was in the midst of an 0-for-23 stretch to begin April before delivering a pinch-hit single Friday. Lukes then proceeded to turn in a pair of three-hit performances to close out the weekend series in Arizona, noting that he's had some of his "better days" with his vision. Per the recommendation of the specialist, the 31-year-old outfielder will likely continue to take part in head-movement exercises to combat the vertigo symptoms, and the weekend surge offers hope that he's turned a corner in his recovery.

Nathan Lukes
Toronto Blue Jays
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