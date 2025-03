Atlanta acquired Wiles from the Rays on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Wiles, 26, spent last season at Triple-A Durham, posting a 5.54 ERA and 72:26 K:BB over 87.2 frames. He's struck out 11 and walked two over 6.1 innings this spring. Wiles will likely be assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett.