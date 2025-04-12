Nathaniel Lowe Injury: Has respiratory infection

Lowe has been working through an upper respiratory infection, but he is aiming to serve as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against Miami, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Lowe was scratched from Friday's lineup due to an illness, but he was able to return to the lineup Saturday as the DH and went 0-for-2 with two walks and two RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins. The 29-year-old should be in the lineup Sunday and hopes to return to his usual spot at first base for Monday's series opener against the Pirates.