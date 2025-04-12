Nathaniel Lowe Injury: Has respitory infection

Lowe has been working through an upper respiratory infection in his sinus, but he is aiming to serve as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against Miami, Bobby reports.

Lowe was scratched from Friday's lineup due to an illness, but he was able to return to the lineup Saturday as the DH and went 0-for-2 with two walks and two RBI in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins. The 29-year-old should be in the lineup Sunday, and he is aiming to return to his usual spot at first base in Monday's series opener against the Pirates.