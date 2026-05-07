Nathaniel Lowe News: Absent from lineup
Lowe is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Lowe had made 13 straight starts, as he's settled in as the everyday designated hitter since Eugenio Suarez (oblique). Elly De La Cruz is getting a day at DH while Lowe gets some rest.
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