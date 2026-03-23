Nathaniel Lowe News: Added to Cincinnati's roster

The Reds selected Lowe's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Reds placing right-hander Hunter Greene (elbow) on the 60-day injured list. Lowe signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati in mid-February and made a strong case for a spot on the Opening Day roster across his 17 Cactus League games, when he slashed .268/.362/.585 with three home runs and eight RBI in 47 plate appearances. Lowe gives the Reds another left-handed bat and depth at first base behind Sal Stewart.