Nathaniel Lowe News: Added to Cincinnati's roster
The Reds selected Lowe's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.
The move corresponds with the Reds placing right-hander Hunter Greene (elbow) on the 60-day injured list. Lowe signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati in mid-February and made a strong case for a spot on the Opening Day roster across his 17 Cactus League games, when he slashed .268/.362/.585 with three home runs and eight RBI in 47 plate appearances. Lowe gives the Reds another left-handed bat and depth at first base behind Sal Stewart.
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