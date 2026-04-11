Nathaniel Lowe News: Bases-clearing double Saturday
Lowe went 1-for-4 with a three-run double during the Reds' 7-3 win over the Angels on Saturday.
Lowe gave the Reds a 4-0 lead in the first inning after a bases-clearing, three-run double off George Klassen (finger). Lowe has been limited to a bench role early on in the season, and he doesn't have a clear path to regular playing time unless Sal Stewart were to miss time.
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