Nathaniel Lowe News: Big day against D-backs
Lowe went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over Arizona.
The first baseman produced his second straight multi-hit game while drawing multiple free passes for the first time since May 7. Lowe has endured a tough May overall, slashing .212/.278/.298 through 115 plate appearances even with the recent mini-surge, but he's still come through with 13 RBI and 14 runs in 26 contests, and he appears to be building some momentum heading into June.
