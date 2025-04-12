Nathaniel Lowe News: Comes through as pinch hitter

Lowe (illness) collected three RBI with a bases-loaded, pinch-hit double in Friday's win over the Marlins.

The first baseman was held out of the starting lineup due to an illness, but Lowe looked plenty fit when he came to the plate in the eighth inning and put the Nationals in the lead for good with a two-bagger into the left-field corner off Anthony Bender. Through his first 13 games with Washington, the 29-year-old is slashing .261/.320/.543 with three homers and 12 RBI.