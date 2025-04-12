Fantasy Baseball
Nathaniel Lowe News: Comes through as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Lowe (illness) collected three RBI with a bases-loaded, pinch-hit double in Friday's win over the Marlins.

The first baseman was held out of the starting lineup due to an illness, but Lowe looked plenty fit when he came to the plate in the eighth inning and put the Nationals in the lead for good with a two-bagger into the left-field corner off Anthony Bender. Through his first 13 games with Washington, the 29-year-old is slashing .261/.320/.543 with three homers and 12 RBI.

