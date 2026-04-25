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Nathaniel Lowe News: Completes comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 4:35am

Lowe started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over Detroit.

Balls were flying out Great American Ball Park on Friday as Lowe's pair were two of the eight homers hit by both teams. His second one was a walk-off job that completed the second of two comebacks by the Reds, who had trailed 5-0 early and were down 8-7 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Lowe was a late addition to the lineup, replacing Eugenio Suarez, who is bound for the injured list with an oblique injury. That will lead to Lowe getting more run at DH against righties.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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