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Nathaniel Lowe News: Covers DH against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 5:33am

Lowe served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Tigers.

Lowe followed Sal Stewart's three-run homer in the first inning with a solo shot, increasing the Reds lead to 4-1. It was the second consecutive game in which Lowe went deep. He should see the bulk of at-bats at DH against right-handers with Eugenio Suarez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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