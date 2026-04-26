Nathaniel Lowe News: Covers DH against righty
Lowe served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Tigers.
Lowe followed Sal Stewart's three-run homer in the first inning with a solo shot, increasing the Reds lead to 4-1. It was the second consecutive game in which Lowe went deep. He should see the bulk of at-bats at DH against right-handers with Eugenio Suarez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.
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