Nathaniel Lowe News: Covers DH against righty

Lowe served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Tigers.

Lowe followed Sal Stewart's three-run homer in the first inning with a solo shot, increasing the Reds lead to 4-1. It was the second consecutive game in which Lowe went deep. He should see the bulk of at-bats at DH against right-handers with Eugenio Suarez (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.