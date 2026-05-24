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Nathaniel Lowe News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After slugging home runs in both ends of Saturday's twin bill, Lowe will take a seat for the series finale while the Cardinals send lefty Brycen Mautz to the hill. The Reds recently welcomed Eugenio Suarez back from the injured list, but manager Terry Francona could continue to find regular room in the lineup at first base for Lowe against right-handed pitching while the 30-year-old is wielding a hot bat. Over the last week, Lowe has gone 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and four runs.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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