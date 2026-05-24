Nathaniel Lowe News: Getting afternoon off
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
After slugging home runs in both ends of Saturday's twin bill, Lowe will take a seat for the series finale while the Cardinals send lefty Brycen Mautz to the hill. The Reds recently welcomed Eugenio Suarez back from the injured list, but manager Terry Francona could continue to find regular room in the lineup at first base for Lowe against right-handed pitching while the 30-year-old is wielding a hot bat. Over the last week, Lowe has gone 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits, seven RBI and four runs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 159 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 618 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More