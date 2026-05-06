Nathaniel Lowe News: Goes deep again
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.
Lowe gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his sixth in the last 11 games. He's swallowed up many of the starts at designated hitter since Eugenio Suarez (oblique) landed on the 10-day injured list; however, the injured infielder/DH began baseball activities this week. Suarez has fielded grounders and began hitting in an indoor cage. A rehab assignment should follow, which means Lowe's window could be closing within the next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 42 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathaniel Lowe See More