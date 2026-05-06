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Nathaniel Lowe News: Goes deep again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 5:02am

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Lowe gave the Reds a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning with a solo homer, his sixth in the last 11 games. He's swallowed up many of the starts at designated hitter since Eugenio Suarez (oblique) landed on the 10-day injured list; however, the injured infielder/DH began baseball activities this week. Suarez has fielded grounders and began hitting in an indoor cage. A rehab assignment should follow, which means Lowe's window could be closing within the next week.

Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds
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